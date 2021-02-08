ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nordea Equity Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 95,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,275. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.90.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. Analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

