Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 87.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300,429 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 148.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $64.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $65.37.

RCKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

In related news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

