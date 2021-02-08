Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $144.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average of $135.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.20.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.