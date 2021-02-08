Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 70.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 277,886 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of RadNet worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of RadNet by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of RadNet by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.48 million, a P/E ratio of -91.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.32. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $284,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 477,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,040,419.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,538,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,609,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

