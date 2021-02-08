Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.33 Million Position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 52.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,080 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.30% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.63 on Monday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $768.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 55.83% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

