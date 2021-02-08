Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 248.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,649 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $143,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 121,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 148.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.13.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $432.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

