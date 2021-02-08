Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 54,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Perrigo by 12.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 9.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 72.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 84.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $43.09 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of -718.05, a PEG ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

