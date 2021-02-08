Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 39,871 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,871 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Commercial Metals worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $21.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $24.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $20.91.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

