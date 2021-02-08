Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 186.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,340 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,262 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 11.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,024 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.4% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 176,358 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $2,903,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth $7,686,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on DKS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stephens began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.48.
NYSE:DKS opened at $75.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $75.80.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.