Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 119,810 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,810 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Cannae worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 2,208.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNNE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cannae in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $41.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Cannae had a return on equity of 52.16% and a net margin of 184.40%. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

