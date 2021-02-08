Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 207,890 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,890 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,737,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 869.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNR. Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $45,177,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,304 shares in the company, valued at $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,268,068 shares of company stock worth $45,350,063 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

