Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 57,776 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,776 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,566,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,469,000 after acquiring an additional 466,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,556,000 after acquiring an additional 420,140 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,016,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 594,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 9,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $1,089,955.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,336 shares in the company, valued at $10,384,123.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 113,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 311,651 shares of company stock worth $30,351,069. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FATE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Shares of FATE opened at $105.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 1.88. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $121.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.37.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

