Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 872,002 Shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 596,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 872,002 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.57% of TrueCar worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 19.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 31,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TrueCar by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. TrueCar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $6.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market cap of $520.47 million, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 1.38.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on TrueCar from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded TrueCar from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded TrueCar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

