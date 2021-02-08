Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $2.22 Million Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 94,894 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.34% of American Superconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMSC. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American Superconductor by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in American Superconductor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $24.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.45 million, a P/E ratio of -25.97 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $482,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 25,094 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $691,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,573 shares in the company, valued at $6,434,936.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMSC shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

