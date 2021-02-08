Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $2.25 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,394 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial lowered Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

NYSE:BYD opened at $53.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.97. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $6.44 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $1,008,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares in the company, valued at $50,341,115.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,669 shares of company stock worth $5,554,474 over the last 90 days. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

