Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Stock Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 116,947 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.55% of Astec Industries worth $59,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Astec Industries by 59.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti boosted their target price on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

ASTE opened at $63.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.61 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $56.07. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $68.83.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

