Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Trading Up 5.2%

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)’s share price was up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.84 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 386,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 311,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, CJS Securities raised Astronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Astronics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 156.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Astronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Astronics during the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Astronics by 50.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.