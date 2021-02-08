ATC Coin Price Tops $0.0013 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $536,761.89 and $5.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00368179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000182 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003555 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000186 BTC.

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

