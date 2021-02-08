Atheios (ATH) Trading Up 280.9% Over Last Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 238.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded 280.9% higher against the US dollar. One Atheios token can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $48,221.86 and approximately $1,477.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,727.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,693.11 or 0.03962602 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.13 or 0.00377113 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.47 or 0.01101113 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.56 or 0.00445990 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00363330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00223701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00020106 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 40,654,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,579,549 tokens. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.