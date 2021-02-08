Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 1,168,696 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 881,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
ATNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Athenex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.
Athenex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNX)
Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.
