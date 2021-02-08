Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.78 and last traded at $14.75. Approximately 1,168,696 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 881,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

ATNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Athenex from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Athenex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. The company had revenue of $35.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 9.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Athenex by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

