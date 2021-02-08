Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Trading 8.9% Higher

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) shares traded up 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.00. 688,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 507,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

Several research firms have recently commented on ATHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athira Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Athira Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.06.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.87). Analysts expect that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 311,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $6,999,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,499,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,089,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,844,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Athira Pharma by 1,077.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 871,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after acquiring an additional 797,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

