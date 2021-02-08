ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Shares of ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) rose 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 1,588,360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,077,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09.

About ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides news and financial information. In addition, the company engages in the multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film production, and movie theater operation businesses.

