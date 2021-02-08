Atlas Corp. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:ATCO)

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Atlas in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke forecasts that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.11 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 21.49%.

ATCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Atlas from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Atlas from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Atlas from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

ATCO stock opened at $12.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of March 10, 2020, it operated a fleet of 118 containerships.

