Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded up 44% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded 58.6% higher against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.16 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00051807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00170997 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00074386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00059436 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00067214 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.90 or 0.00209517 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

