AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.97

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.97 and last traded at $60.97, with a volume of 2296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.74.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Get AtriCure alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at $31,787,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Douglas J. Seith sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $896,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,455 shares of company stock worth $12,226,556. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AtriCure by 1,285.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.