AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stake Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,117,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.6% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in AT&T were worth $89,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,390.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 100,148 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 107.0% in the third quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 106,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its holdings in AT&T by 31.6% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 30,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% in the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 16,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

NYSE:T opened at $28.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

