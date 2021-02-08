AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Stock analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.62% from the stock’s current price.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on AudioEye from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $29.60 on Monday. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $296.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.98 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.93.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.21. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 233.53% and a negative net margin of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $5.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AudioEye will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AudioEye by 223.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 22.5% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the third quarter valued at approximately $729,000. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.