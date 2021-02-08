Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) PT Raised to $17.00 at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from $15.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE ACB traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,593,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $25.68. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.44.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.68). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACB. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

