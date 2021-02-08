Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Stock Price Up 16.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) shares shot up 16.2% on Monday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $17.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Aurora Cannabis traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $14.87. 34,362,914 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 29,784,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.59 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the first quarter worth approximately $768,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

