Aurubis’ (AIAGY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AIAGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Nord/LB raised Aurubis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAGY remained flat at $$40.00 during trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49. Aurubis has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $44.81.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

