Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.49

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 52084 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANZBY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United States. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.

