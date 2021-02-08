Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Autoliv reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full-year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autoliv.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALV. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Pareto Securities raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Autoliv from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.94.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $94.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $38.16 and a 52 week high of $95.93.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoliv (ALV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.