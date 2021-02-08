Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:AVCO) Trading 12.1% Higher

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s share price traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.48. 1,176,009 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 401,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avalon GloboCare stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Avalon GloboCare worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical related consulting services, including research studies, executive education, daily online executive briefings, tailored expert advisory services, and consulting and management services in the areas of immunotherapy and second opinion/referral services.

