Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.78.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVYA shares. Morgan Stanley cut Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Avaya to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $24.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. Avaya has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.28 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $267,988.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

