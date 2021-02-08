Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) Shares Up 6.1%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s stock price was up 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 162,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 130,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

ATXI has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATXI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $207,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 42.7% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

About Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.