Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) is Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Avery Dennison makes up 2.9% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Avery Dennison worth $34,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVY stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average of $137.64. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $76.96 and a 12-month high of $173.17.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.91.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

