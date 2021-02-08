Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.10

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.10 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 10023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDMO. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.30 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. On average, analysts forecast that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.