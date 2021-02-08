Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Trading 10.6% Higher

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)’s share price rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 937,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 605,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

AVID has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 818,716 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $6,097,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 276,694 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $2,152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 124,581 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

