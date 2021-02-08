Avient (AVNT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avient stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. Avient has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVNT. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Avient in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Avient has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

