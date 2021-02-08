Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

AVNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avient during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,135,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avient stock opened at $40.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

