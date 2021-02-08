AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVRO. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,098,000 after purchasing an additional 665,714 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $296,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 932,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after purchasing an additional 225,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,009,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 202,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.20). On average, analysts forecast that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.
About AVROBIO
AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.
