Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading Up 5.1%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) shares were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.82 and last traded at $38.80. Approximately 450,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 511,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $744,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863 in the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

