Axie Infinity Shards 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.75 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market cap of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00063441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $521.68 or 0.01296352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,590.27 or 0.06436654 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00053091 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00018211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00035901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

About Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

