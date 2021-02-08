Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Market Cap Tops $9.12 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.79 or 0.01055052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,500.91 or 0.05420365 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00045747 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00017919 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020305 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00029904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

