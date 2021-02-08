AXMIN Inc. (AXM.V) (CVE:AXM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.06

AXMIN Inc. (AXM.V) (CVE:AXM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 85707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.19 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42.

AXMIN Inc. (AXM.V) Company Profile (CVE:AXM)

AXMIN Inc, a development stage company, operates as a mineral exploration company in central and West Africa. The company explores for gold properties. Its primary assets is Passendro gold project located in north-central Central African Republic. The company also holds a royalty interest in the Senegal project located in the Birimian belt of eastern Senegal.

