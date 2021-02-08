AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Price Up 10%

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)’s stock price rose 10% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.47 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 526,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 431,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.23.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.06 million, a PE ratio of -411.53 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $361,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,834,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,900,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,890. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AXT by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,041,000 after acquiring an additional 144,318 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in AXT by 45.2% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 129,733 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in AXT by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 566,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 88,850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AXT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 220,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 72,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

