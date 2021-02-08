Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Given New $5.80 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.90 to $5.80 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Aya Gold & Silver stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,096. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

