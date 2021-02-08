Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Given New $5.80 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.90 to $5.80 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Aya Gold & Silver stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,096. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03.
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
