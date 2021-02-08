B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Trading Up 10.2%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.47. Approximately 911,599 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average daily volume of 291,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

