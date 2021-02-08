B. Riley Boosts Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target to $3.50

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $1.45 to $3.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the coal producer’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.68. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $9.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.44.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The coal producer reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $737.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.82 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 10,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $35,186.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,306.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 14,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,195 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 643.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,156,637 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,001,078 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 366.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 612,456 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 481,041 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4,434.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 197,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 25.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,960 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 190,221 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $15,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, and Corporate and Other segments. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; mining bituminous and sub-bituminous coal deposits; and mining metallurgical coal, such as hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and pulverized coal injection coal.

