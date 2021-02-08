B. Riley Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Vista Outdoor in a research note issued on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CL King upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.56.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $30.39 on Monday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 188.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 84.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth $1,150,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

